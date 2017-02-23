Get all itopia notifications, discovery activities, logs and more on your Slack team. The easier and faster way to get informed of all your process in an interactive environment.Here’s what you can automatically Slack to your team: # Any discovery event # Creation of a new Client # Deletion of a Client # New tasks posted # Audit activity
itopiaBot podrá ver:
itopiaBot podrá hacer:
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