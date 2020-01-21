Streamline and accelerate your development team by enabling DevOps on Slack.
Easily setup "SlackOps" by CTO.ai
, a reimagined cloud-native approach to ChatOps.
By bringing DevOps to Slack, CTO.ai
gives developers the ability to streamline their workflow and collaborate on projects from any computer, table or phone anywhere in the world.
Accelerate innovation in your development team with CTO.ai
’s SlackOps.
With CTO.ai
Slack teams can now:
- Implement Serverless Chat-first DevOps workflows across your teams
- Write workflow automations in your favourite language using The Ops SDKs
- Easily manage secrets securely for all your workflows using The Ops Vault
- Easily deploy new versions of your workflows to your entire team instantly
- Have observability on what’s happening across your team instantly, via Slack
- Build private workflows for your team or contribute to The Ops Registry
- Avoid confusion that may cause downtime, by streamlining all your workflows
- Easily access your workflows from anywhere, even on the run, via mobile:iphone:
By providing one shared command line for everything, The Ops Platform helps developers streamline their workflow and simplify everything from product releases to cloud provisioning, to employee onboarding.What can CTO.ai SlackOps do?
With CTO.ai
users can write their custom DevOps workflows once in the CLI and get instant ChatOps compatibility with Slack so that they can access their mission critical workflows from anywhere–even while on the run, using mobile.Example usage:
/ops run <team>/<name>Some of the available commands:
/ops run
/ops help
/ops list
/ops search
/ops stop
/ops teamOpen Source SDKs in your preferred language:
- :computer: Go: https://github.com/cto-ai/sdk-go
- :computer: Bash: https://github.com/cto-ai/sdk-bash
- :computer: Python: https://github.com/cto-ai/sdk-python
- :computer: JavaScript: https://github.com/cto-ai/sdk-jsOpen Source Examples available in The Ops Registry:
- :package: k8s - Manage Kubernetes using Slack or CLI
- https://cto.ai/registry/cto.ai/k8s
- :package: cloudsql - Manage Cloud SQL Services using Slack or CLI
- https://cto.ai/registry/cto.ai/cloudsql
- :package: github-actions - Manage Github Actions & Secrets from Slack or CLI
- https://cto.ai/registry/cto.ai/github-actions
- :package: cloudformation - Manage AWS Cloudformation stacks from Slack or CLI
- https://cto.ai/registry/cto.ai/cloudformation
- :package: beanstalk - Deploy an application to AWS Beanstalk from Slack or CLI
- https://cto.ai/registry/cto.ai/beanstalk
- :package: generator - Generate a frontend application scaffold from Slack or CLI
- https://cto.ai/registry/cto.ai/web_generator
- :package: repo - Manage repos on Github, Bitbucket & GitLab from Slack or CLI
- https://cto.ai/registry/cto.ai/repo
- :package: npx - Securely run npx inside a containerized workflow from Slack or CLI
- https://cto.ai/registry/cto.ai/npx
- :package: go - Securely install and run go binaries on demand + from Slack or CLI
- https://cto.ai/registry/cto.ai/goGetting Started with The Ops Platform
To get started, install the CTO.ai
App and sign up for The Ops Platform:https://cto.ai/docs/setting-up-slack
For support, please contact: support@cto.aiWant to get deeper into the world of DevOps?
Join the The Ops Community to try new ideas, learn from others and hear the latest DevOps trends: https://cto.ai/community