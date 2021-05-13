Política de retención de datos
Except for the OAuth information and name of the channel we post to, rami.io GmbH will NOT store ANY information obtained from connected Slack accounts. We only push notifications to slack based on the data stored and updated in our application, which is stored as long as our customers want us to.
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
Except for the OAuth information and name of the channel we post to, rami.io GmbH will NOT store ANY information obtained from connected Slack accounts. All data in our application is archived as part of our disaster recovery backups for up to 3 months and then automatically deleted form backup storage.
Política de almacenamiento de datos
Ubicaciones de los centros de datos
Alemania
Información del alojamiento de datos
Cloud and bare-metal servers with Hetzner Online GmbH, netcup GmbH, and Strato AG.
Empresa de alojamiento de datos
Hetzner Online GmbH, netcup GmbH, Strato AG
App/servicio con subencargados
no