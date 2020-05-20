Política de retención de datos
RawBot Inc. will only collect the data needed for the operation of TimeBot, such as: - the history of time off requests; - the configured workspace settings (holidays, starting and ending times); We follow the OWASP best practices and encrypt data (both at rest and in transit). We do not store any data that we don’t need for our operations.
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
RawBot Inc. will automatically delete all data related to the Slack workspace 12 months after TimeBot is removed from the Slack team.
Política de almacenamiento de datos
Any information related to Slack workspace is stored in the AWS data center located in North Virginia, USA.
Ubicaciones de los centros de datos
Estados Unidos
Información del alojamiento de datos
Cloud hosted
Empresa de alojamiento de datos
AWS
App/servicio con subencargados
no