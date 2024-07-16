Política de retención de datos
Fellow will retain customer data required for the operation of Fellow until and unless a request is made for deletion, or as required at the time of termination of a customer agreement, with exceptions as required by law. Fellow reserves the right to delete data upon termination of any customer agreement.
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
Fellow will remove any customer data within 7 days of receipt of a formal request.
Política de almacenamiento de datos
All customer data is encrypted in transit and at rest. Customer data is not permitted outside of our secure cloud-hosted data centers (e.g. employee laptops).
Ubicaciones de los centros de datos
Canadá, Estados Unidos
Información del alojamiento de datos
All customer data is hosted in the cloud, at our datacenter provider (Amazon AWS).
Empresa de alojamiento de datos
AWS
App/servicio con subencargados
yes
Directrices para subencargados
La aplicación/servicio utiliza grandes modelos lingüísticos (LLM)
yes
Ajustes de retención de LLM
We have zero-retention agreements in place for all data sent to and generated by LLMs.
Política de tenencia de datos de LLM
Multi-tenant
Política de residencia de datos de LLM
Fellow's AI partners use servers located in the United States.