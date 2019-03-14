Gobernanza de datos y privacidad

Política de retención de datos Moqups stores your information for as long as your account is active, and for a reasonable period thereafter, in case you decide to use our services again. Moqups may also retain certain information for as long as necessary in order to support business operations, or as required by law.

Política de archivo y eliminación de datos You have the right to be forgotten which means that, at any time, you can request that Moqups permanently delete all applicable data records, including your profile information, both personal and financial, along with any user-created content. In some cases, we may need to retain partial information to fulfil our legal responsibilities, or to complete ongoing financial transactions.

Política de almacenamiento de datos Moqups takes data security very seriously and implements the industry’s best practices and policies. We take all reasonable measures to protect your information, and to prevent any kind of unauthorized access, misuse, loss, or disclosure.

Empresa de alojamiento de datos AWS

App/servicio con subencargados yes