Política de retención de datos
It is Allstacks’s policy to store data indefinitely. Some information may be stored indefinitely for
machine learning training datasets and internal research. All personally identifiable information is
deleted after 30 days after contract termination.
Allstacks may provide the option for customers to delete data after their subscription ends. This
request must be made by the customer, and Allstacks may require additional ID verification.
Allstacks should hard delete all information from currently-running production systems within
one month of the deletion request.
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
It is Allstacks’s policy to store data indefinitely. Some information may be stored indefinitely for
machine learning training datasets and internal research. All personally identifiable information is
deleted after 30 days after contract termination.
Allstacks may provide the option for customers to delete data after their subscription ends. This
request must be made by the customer, and Allstacks may require additional ID verification.
Allstacks should hard delete all information from currently-running production systems within
one month of the deletion request.
Política de almacenamiento de datos
It is Allstacks’s policy to store data indefinitely. Some information may be stored indefinitely for
machine learning training datasets and internal research. All personally identifiable information is
deleted after 30 days after contract termination.
Allstacks may provide the option for customers to delete data after their subscription ends. This
request must be made by the customer, and Allstacks may require additional ID verification.
Allstacks should hard delete all information from currently-running production systems within
one month of the deletion request.
Ubicaciones de los centros de datos
Estados Unidos
Información del alojamiento de datos
AWS Cloud.
Empresa de alojamiento de datos
AWS
App/servicio con subencargados
no
La aplicación/servicio utiliza grandes modelos lingüísticos (LLM)
no