), we take reasonable steps to ensure that Personal Identifiable Information we receive, process, or maintain is accurate, complete, and reliable for its intended use. We rely on the accuracy of the information provided directly to us but accept responsibility for the management and confidentiality of the Personal Identifiable Information collected. In general, we keep Personal Identifiable Information only as long as we need it to provide you the services you requested. We may also process data on behalf of third parties who have engaged us. We keep Personal Identifiable Information processed on behalf of third parties for as long as needed to provide services to third party in question. However, we reserve the right to retain Personal Identifiable Information for any period required by law or to comply with our legal obligations, resolve disputes, and enforce our agreements.

When we process Personal Data about you, we do so with your consent and/or as necessary to provide the website you use, operate our business, meet our contractual and legal obligations, protect the security of our systems and our customers, or fulfil other legitimate interests of Catapult Labs, LLC as described in this privacy policy. Below, you will find additional privacy information that you may find important. Catapult Labs, LLC adheres to applicable data protection laws viz GDPR in the European Union, which if applicable, includes the following rights: If the processing of Personal Data is based on your consent, you have a right to withdraw consent at any time for future processing; You have a right to request us to rectify your Personal Data; You have a right to access your Personal Data; You have a right to request us that your Personal Data be erased, subject to certain exceptions; You have a right to object to the processing of your Personal Data; and You have a right to lodge a complaint with a data protection authority.

Política de almacenamiento de datos

Catapult Labs, LLC is committed to protecting the security of your Personal Data. We use a variety of security technologies and procedures to help protect your Personal Data from unauthorized access, use or disclosure. Catapult Labs, LLC uses reasonable security measures in an effort to prevent loss, misuse and alteration of information under our control. However, we cannot guarantee the security of information on or transmitted via the Internet. We rely on various security procedures and systems to ensure the secure storage and transmission of data, including encryption and authentication technology licensed from third parties, to effect secure transmission of confidential information. Additionally, we have absolutely no control over the security of other sites you might visit, interact with or do business with. If we learn of a security systems breach, then we may attempt to notify you electronically so that you can take appropriate protective steps. Catapult Labs, LCC may post a notice on the Catapult Labs, LLC Site if a security breach occurs. We may also send an email to you at the email address you have provided to us in these circumstances. Depending on where you live, you may have a legal right to receive notice of a security breach in writing. To receive a free written notice of a security breach (or to withdraw your consent from receiving electronic notice) you should notify us.