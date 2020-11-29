Política de retención de datos
Your privacy and the security of your data is our top concern. Data is stored as long as you continue to use our services. Customers can opt to request removal of their data at any time, or upon uninstallation of our app by making a request to hello@mojibot.chat.
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
Moji provides all users the ability to delete their data by submitting a request to hello@mojibot.chat.
Política de almacenamiento de datos
All data is transmitted over HTTPS, and any data stored is encrypted in transit and at rest using 256-bit encryption. Our bot endpoints are TLS/SSL only.
Ubicaciones de los centros de datos
Estados Unidos
Información del alojamiento de datos
Data is hosted in the AWS Cloud.
Empresa de alojamiento de datos
Amazon Web Services
App/servicio con subencargados
no