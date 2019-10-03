Poker Planner is a free and open-source tool lets you make estimations with planning poker (or scrum poker) directly in Slack, without any need of external software. It can be a useful tool for agile remote teams.Source code available on https://github.com/dgurkaynak/slack-poker-planner
Poker Planner podrá hacer:
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