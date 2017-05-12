AhaBot helps teams share ideas, knowledge, and new perspectives between individual members. By asking questions about each team member's obstacles, AhaBot helps each person make more informed decisions while bringing greater empathy and efficiency to the whole team. Every now and then, AhaBot direct messages all team members and asks for their obstacles. Obstacles are then shared with others in the team who respond with ideas, thoughts and perspectives.
AhaBot podrá ver:
AhaBot podrá hacer:
Revisa los detalles para comprender mejor las prácticas de seguridad de esta app. Para obtener más información sobre cómo evaluar las apps para tu espacio de trabajo, visita nuestro Centro de Ayuda.