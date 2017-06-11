Leavetrack

Política de retención de datos
Billing data is retained for 7 years after the end of the financial year to which it relates. All other data is removed one year after closure of the account and can be deleted prior to that date by the account administrator.
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
Billing data is retained for 7 years after the end of the financial year to which it relates. All other data is removed one year after closure of the account and can be deleted prior to that date by the account administrator.
Política de almacenamiento de datos
Data is stored securely on servers to which access is restricted by public/private key configurations. Password access to servers is disabled.
Ubicaciones de los centros de datos
Países Bajos, Reino Unido
Información del alojamiento de datos
Cloud Hosted
Empresa de alojamiento de datos
Digital Ocean
App/servicio con subencargados
no