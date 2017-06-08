Política de retención de datos

We retain Personal Information where we have an ongoing legitimate business or legal need to do so. Our retention periods will vary depending on the type of data involved, but, generally, we'll refer to these criteria in order to determine the retention period: 1. Whether we have a legal or contractual need to retain the data. 2. Whether the data is necessary to provide our Services. 3. Whether our Users have the ability to access and delete the data within their Viral Loops accounts. 4. Whether our Users would reasonably expect that we would retain the data until they remove it or until their Viral Loops accounts are closed or terminated. When we have no ongoing legitimate business need to process your Personal Information, we will either delete or anonymize it or, if this is not possible (for example, because your Personal Information has been stored in backup archives), then we will securely store your Personal Information and isolate it from any further processing until deletion is possible.