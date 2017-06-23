WinZip Enterprise for Slack

Política de retención de datos
After users login Slack in WinZip, WinZip will save the information in the local DB. So that users can send message to slack chatters.
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
After users login out their Slack accounts, WinZip will remove the local DB.
Política de almacenamiento de datos
After users login Slack in WinZip, WinZip will save the information in the local DB. So that users can send message to slack chatters.
Ubicaciones de los centros de datos
Estados Unidos
Información del alojamiento de datos
WinZip will save the information in the local DB.
Empresa de alojamiento de datos
N/A
App/servicio con subencargados
no