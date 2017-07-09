Communication and exchange are essential components of the learning process. Once you have added Slack to WeGrow, WeGrow will automatically send notifications through Slack every time new content gets published. At the same time users can comment content within Slack by starting a thread. WeGrow is a paid service (free trial).
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Revisa los detalles para comprender mejor las prácticas de seguridad de esta app. Para obtener más información sobre cómo evaluar las apps para tu espacio de trabajo, visita nuestro Centro de Ayuda.