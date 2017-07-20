Gobernanza de datos y privacidad

Política de retención de datos Chargebee has an internal data retention and removal policy as part of the ISMS framework. Alongside, Chargebee's privacy policy available on the website also specifies details around how long Chargebee's customer data is being retained and the process around data removal.

Política de archivo y eliminación de datos Chargebee has an internal data retention and removal policy as part of the ISMS framework. Alongside, Chargebee's privacy policy available on the website also specifies details around how long Chargebee's customer data is being retained and the process around data removal.

Política de almacenamiento de datos Data storage is also covered as part of the internal policies of Chargebee. Also, Chargebee's customer data is stored/hosted on infrastructure provided by a cloud service provider and the vendor implements and maintains industry-leading security standards for hosting such data.