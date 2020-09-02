Gobernanza de datos y privacidad

Política de retención de datos We will retain data per GDPR. If you uninstall the app from your Slack workspace or let your subscription expire, all personal data and your planning poker data will be retained for 60 days to ensure we can recover it if you ask us to. Billing information will be kept for more extended periods, as required by national accounting standards. For details, please refer to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

Política de archivo y eliminación de datos We will remove data per GDPR. All personal data and your planning poker data will be removed within 60 days after you terminate our app from your Slack workspace. Earlier removals are possible on request per GDPR. For details, please refer to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

Política de almacenamiento de datos We will store customer data per GDPR. We will only store data required for the app to work as intended, or data that you have agreed to be stored. Data will only be used to operate our app and not provided to third parties, except when technically or legally required. For details, please refer to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

Ubicaciones de los centros de datos Estados Unidos

Información del alojamiento de datos Cloud hosted

Empresa de alojamiento de datos Amazon Web Services via Heroku

App/servicio con subencargados yes