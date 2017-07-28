Bindle is simple time off tracking software built specifically to help small U.S., U.K., Australian, and New Zealand businesses manage time off for their staff. Track time off booking requests, approvals, balances, and more. An easy-to-use leave management system that's ideal for companies with 5-50+ employees. It works beautifully on desktop, mobile, and tablet.Connect your Slack account and Bindle will publish a daily summary of who’s off that day.People love using Bindle. Check out our reviews!
Bindle podrá hacer:
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