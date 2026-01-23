Gobernanza de datos y privacidad

Política de retención de datos we keep the web server logs that record information about a visitor to one of Integry’s websites, such as the visitor’s IP address, browser type, and operating system, for approximately 30 days. Visit our privacy policy to read more about our data retention policy.

Política de archivo y eliminación de datos As an example, when you delete an Integration Template from your integry.io account, it stays in the logs just in case you need information about it at a later point. The deleted content may remain on our backups and caches until purged. Visit our privacy policy to read more about our data retention policy

Política de almacenamiento de datos Data we collect and store include Log Information, Usage Information, Location Information, Information from Cookies & Other Technologies. We do not store personal information on our servers unless required for the ongoing operation of one of our services.

App/servicio con subencargados yes

Directrices para subencargados https://integry.gdprpage.com/