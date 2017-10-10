Since Ver.bot only support Direct messages currently, you need to add Ver.bot to Direct messages first. And then type /helpv or just type help to start.And here are available commands:/subscribe can choose the project that Ver.bot can automatically inform you when they release new version/unsubscribe to cancel the project you subscribe/helpv to show command list/about can tell you some information about Ver.botIf you have any question, post an issue inOr, feel free to contact me: