Since Ver.bot only support Direct messages currently, you need to add Ver.bot to Direct messages first. And then type /helpv or just type help to start.And here are available commands: /subscribe can choose the project that Ver.bot can automatically inform you when they release new version /unsubscribe to cancel the project you subscribe /helpv to show command list /about can tell you some information about Ver.botIf you have any question, post an issue in https://github.com/RPing/Ver.bot/issues Or, feel free to contact me: g1222888@gmail.com
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