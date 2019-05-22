Política de retención de datos
Your privacy and the data security is paramount for us. We store the minimum data needed for you to provide our services, and we store them as long as you continue using our app. Our customers can choose to have their data removed anytime by removing their Slack integration from our product.
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
Mobile Action app is completely dependent on the products of Mobile Action. All users can have their data deleted by removing their Slack integration from Mobile Action products. Additionally, the customers can request for removal of their data by making a request to help@mobileaction.co.
Política de almacenamiento de datos
Data transfer is done using HTTPS and all data is stored and protected by AWS RDS. All Mobile Action endpoints are secured by contemporary authentication measures.
Ubicaciones de los centros de datos
Estados Unidos
Información del alojamiento de datos
Cloud hosted via AWS RDS.
Empresa de alojamiento de datos
AWS
App/servicio con subencargados
no