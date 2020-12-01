Política de retención de datos
For personal data that we have about you, you have the following rights:
Deletion: You may ask us to erase or delete all or some of the personal data we have about you. Please note that doing so may limit the ability to use certain functionality of the Site or Services. Please note that an email address is required to have an account to use the Services.
Correction/Modification: You may ask that we edit personal data or ask us to change, update, or fix that data in certain cases, including if it’s inaccurate.
Object to, or Limit or Restrict, Use of Data: You may ask us to stop using all or some of the personal data we have about you or to limit our use of it.
Right to Access and/or Take Your Data: You can ask us for a copy of the personal data of yours that has been provided to us.
To make these or any other requests with respect to your personal information, you may send us an e-mail to hello@cageapp.com. We ask that individuals making requests identify themselves and identify the information requested to be accessed, corrected or removed before we process any requests. We may decline to process requests if we cannot verify the requestor's identity, if we believe the request will jeopardize the privacy of others, if we believe the change would violate any law or legal requirement or cause the information to be incorrect, or for a similar legitimate purpose. In any case, where we provide information access, deletion or correction, we perform this service free of charge, except if doing so would require a disproportionate effort.
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
If you choose to close your account or ask that we modify or delete some or all of your personal information, we will retain your personal data if reasonably necessary to comply with our legal obligations (including law enforcement requests), meet regulatory requirements, resolve disputes, maintain security, prevent fraud and abuse, enforce our Terms of Use or fulfill any others requests from you (for example, to opt-out of further messages or for a copy of your data).
Política de almacenamiento de datos
We implement industry-standard security safeguards designed to protect your data. These include using encryption for your data while it is being transmitted between your device or browser and our servers. However, given the nature of communications and information technology, and that the use of the internet has inherent risks, although we regularly monitor for possible vulnerabilities and attack, we cannot warrant or guarantee that information provided to us through the Site or Services or stored in our systems or otherwise will be absolutely free from unauthorized intrusion by others, nor can we warrant or guarantee that such data may not be accessed, disclosed, altered, or destroyed by breach of any of our physical, technical, or managerial safeguards.
Información del alojamiento de datos
Cloud hosted
Empresa de alojamiento de datos
AWS
App/servicio con subencargados
no