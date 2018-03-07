/nudge to send recognition at any time
/ampt values
/ampt profiles
/ampt helpTo use the AMPT Slack App you must participate in your employer’s AMPT employee recognition program.Don't have AMPT? Sign up for a demo of the platform at https://amptnow.com/Learn all the commands for the app at https://api.amptnow.com/slack/Any questions? Email us at info@amptnow.com
* Please note that your Slack account email must match your AMPT email in order for this service to work properly
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