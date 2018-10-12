Never lose the thread of conversation again. Pebbles helps your team track and prioritize Slack threads and connects external emails to internal threads so you can focus on what matters. • Sort threads by channel, priority, recent activity to see more than 'All Threads' view offers. • Pull your email into a private channel to bridge internal and external conversations. • Start a new thread for each email snippet you share with your team for easy tracking. • Prioritize each thread, or snooze them, and opt to share priorities with your team. • Sort threads according to a team member’s priority, to understand their focus. • Reply to emails right from Slack. Reclaim your time. Focus your mind.