Landbot.io

Política de retención de datos
We keep the data associated with the user's account until he/she deletes the information from the account, or the account itself. That means, the information will be kept for as long as he/she has an account with us, and while the Services are provided.
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
Archived Data Period: Conversation data beyond the active period will be:
1. Transferred to a separate, secure archive database.
2. Not directly accessible through the standard platform interface.
3. Retained for a period of up to 12 months from original generation date.
Política de almacenamiento de datos
We are in compliance with data protection requirements, namely the GDPR (the 2018 EU General Data Protection Regulation, which replaced the Data Protection Directive 95/46/EC).
Ubicaciones de los centros de datos
Bélgica
Información del alojamiento de datos
Cloud-hosted
Empresa de alojamiento de datos
Google Cloud
App/servicio con subencargados
no
La aplicación/servicio utiliza grandes modelos lingüísticos (LLM)
no