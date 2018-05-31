Política de retención de datos
Snackbot will retain customer data no longer than necessary. Please see our privacy policy for a detailed overview of which data is stored how long for what reason.
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
Do you want your personal data to be removed? Simply uninstall Snackbot from your workspace or send a request to hi@snackbot.io including your Slack user id and we will make it happen.
Política de almacenamiento de datos
We do our best to secure your data. This includes a strict access control with strong passwords and encrypted transfer using SSL connections. Daily backups are being made for the database and automatically deleted after 7 days.
Ubicaciones de los centros de datos
Alemania
Empresa de alojamiento de datos
Amazon Web Services
App/servicio con subencargados
no