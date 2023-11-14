Política de retención de datos
YouScan stores customer data throughout the existence of customer account with us or for as long as is otherwise required to deliver our Services, except where YouScan have a lawful basis for saving it for an extended period of time.
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
User can correct or delete any of his/her Personal Data at any time by contacting YouScan at the following e-mail address: privacy@youscan.io
Política de almacenamiento de datos
YouScan has identified an extensive matrix of data categories, with reference to the appropriate data retention period for each category. Once the respective retention period has elapsed, YouScan undertakes to destroy, erase or otherwise put this data beyond use.
Ubicaciones de los centros de datos
Países Bajos
Información del alojamiento de datos
Cloud
Empresa de alojamiento de datos
Microsoft
App/servicio con subencargados
yes
Directrices para subencargados
La aplicación/servicio utiliza grandes modelos lingüísticos (LLM)
no