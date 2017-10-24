Connect Volare to your Slack account and receive notifications through a dedicated channel whenever a user logs in to the guest Wi-Fi or is nearby a venue. You can select the channel, which type of events you want to get notified for, and which information is sent to you in the Slack notification.You need a valid Volare license to use this integration, and activate it from the Volare Admin Panel. Learn more at www.cloud4wi.com
Volare podrá hacer:
Revisa los detalles para comprender mejor las prácticas de seguridad de esta app. Para obtener más información sobre cómo evaluar las apps para tu espacio de trabajo, visita nuestro Centro de Ayuda.