Time tracking events at the right Slack channel Who starts a timer and for what task? This could be useful to see if the person works on the right task. Suppose you have a team meeting and after it, you see a person starts a timer for an absolutely different task. Why? Did we misunderstand one another? React quickly to find out and rectify. Time adjustments Let’s imagine a situation when you asked a colleague to edit time in a report a client is waiting for. When you see a notification about the change, there is no need to waste time asking a colleague whether it is done or not. Estimate adjustments This is cool to have to know that the estimate was changed for some reason or wrongly set at the beginning. Give Everhour a try with our free 14 day trial. Pricing starts at just $5/user/month.