Política de retención de datos
Tokeet retains Customer Data for the duration of the customer’s active use of the service. Upon account cancellation, data may be retained for up to one year to allow for reactivation unless a specific deletion request is made. Data retention is strictly limited to what is necessary to comply with legal obligations, resolve disputes, or enforce agreements.
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
Tokeet removes or anonymizes Customer Data promptly upon verified user request. If no request is made, data may be archived for up to one year following account cancellation. After this period, the data is permanently deleted and cannot be recovered.
Política de almacenamiento de datos
Tokeet stores Customer Data in secure, access-controlled environments using industry-standard encryption methods. Data is housed on reliable third-party infrastructure providers and is permanently deleted upon confirmed account termination or user request, unless legal obligations require retention.
App/servicio con subencargados
no
La aplicación/servicio utiliza grandes modelos lingüísticos (LLM)
no