Gobernanza de datos y privacidad

Política de retención de datos Simply put I only collect and store necessary information for conducting my business; the majority of which you voluntarily give me by interacting with the Slack bot. I hold the information securely and will not pass it onto anyone else.

Política de archivo y eliminación de datos You have the right to have your information removed from my database at any time.

Política de almacenamiento de datos Only one user has access and that is Maxime De Greve, the owner of Leaderboard App. No personal information will be passed onto 3rd parties.

Ubicaciones de los centros de datos Reino Unido, Estados Unidos

Empresa de alojamiento de datos Heroku