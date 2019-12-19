Gobernanza de datos y privacidad

Política de retención de datos Biztera's policy is to retain all data for active organizations. Active organizations are defined as organizations with any customer activity in the most recent 2 years.

Política de archivo y eliminación de datos Biztera's policy is to delete any organizations and associated data with over 2 years of inactivity. Such organizations are typically free or payment was never received. For paid organizations, we keep the data as long as the customer desires.

Política de almacenamiento de datos Database data is stored through MongoDB's Atlas service. Optional file attachments are stored in one of two cloud providers, at the customer's choice: Amazon AWS or Microsoft Azure. The default selection is Amazon AWS. All comply with general data protection and regulation (GDPR) requirements.

Información del alojamiento de datos Data is entirely hosted in the cloud

Empresa de alojamiento de datos MongoDB, Inc.

App/servicio con subencargados yes