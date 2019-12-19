Política de retención de datos
Biztera's policy is to retain all data for active organizations. Active organizations are defined as organizations with any customer activity in the most recent 2 years.
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
Biztera's policy is to delete any organizations and associated data with over 2 years of inactivity. Such organizations are typically free or payment was never received. For paid organizations, we keep the data as long as the customer desires.
Política de almacenamiento de datos
Database data is stored through MongoDB's Atlas service. Optional file attachments are stored in one of two cloud providers, at the customer's choice: Amazon AWS or Microsoft Azure. The default selection is Amazon AWS. All comply with general data protection and regulation (GDPR) requirements.
Información del alojamiento de datos
Data is entirely hosted in the cloud
Empresa de alojamiento de datos
MongoDB, Inc.
App/servicio con subencargados
yes
Directrices para subencargados