Política de retención de datos
AppStack Solutions, the creators of Officebot, will retain customer data only as long as necessary to provide our services or as required by applicable laws. Specific retention periods are defined for various data types, ensuring that unnecessary or outdated data is securely deleted. For more details, please review our Privacy Policy.
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
AppStack Solutions will archive or remove customer data upon request or after the termination of services. Customer data will be permanently deleted from our systems in accordance with applicable laws and internal data management policies. Users can also contact us to request data removal. Detailed information is available in our Privacy Policy.
Política de almacenamiento de datos
AppStack Solutions securely stores customer data in compliance with industry standards and applicable regulations. All customer data is encrypted at rest and in transit using AWS's standard data storage policies and encryption protocols. Our infrastructure is hosted on AWS, ensuring robust security, reliability, and compliance with global standards. For more details, please refer to our Privacy Policy.
Ubicaciones de los centros de datos
Estados Unidos
Información del alojamiento de datos
Cloud
Empresa de alojamiento de datos
AWS
App/servicio con subencargados
no
La aplicación/servicio utiliza grandes modelos lingüísticos (LLM)
no