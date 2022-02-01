Política de retención de datos
Currently 15Five retains all customer data for the life of the account (with an additional 90 day grace period to prevent accidental deletion of customer data). 15Five's application does include utilities to allow for the Data Subject deletion requests as required by worldwide data privacy and protection regulation.
It is possible to extend 90 day grace period by specifing a flag for an account upon customer request.
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
Currently 15Five retains all customer data for the life of the account (with an additional 90 day grace period to prevent accidental deletion of customer data). 15Five's application does include utilities to allow for the Data Subject deletion requests as required by worldwide data privacy and protection regulation.
It is possible to extend 90 day grace period by specifing a flag for an account upon customer request.
Política de almacenamiento de datos
15Five has AES-256 block encryption enabled all storage medium used in our production environment. We also encrypt sensitive customer data on the row level as it enters our database layer using an AES Cipher Feedback algorithm and 256-bit key unique to the company.
Información del alojamiento de datos
Cloud hosted
Empresa de alojamiento de datos
AWS
App/servicio con subencargados
yes
Directrices para subencargados
La aplicación/servicio utiliza grandes modelos lingüísticos (LLM)
no