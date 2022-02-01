15Five for Slack brings performance conversations, recognition, and manager support directly into the flow of work. At the center of the experience is Kona by 15Five, an AI-powered coaching assistant that helps managers lead more effectively without adding more to their plate. Integrated across meetings, Slack, and the 15Five platform, Kona helps managers stay prepared, follow through on action items, and improve how they support their teams with timely, personalized coaching. With Kona for Slack, managers receive coaching nudges, meeting insights, and follow-up support where they already work. Kona listens to recurring 1-on-1 meetings, captures notes and action items, and delivers personalized guidance based on manager behaviors and 15Five data. Kona also helps managers prepare for what comes next. Pre-meeting guidance can surface in Slack to recap prior conversations, highlight open action items, and suggest coaching topics or discussion points for upcoming 1-on-1s. That means less guesswork, more intentional conversations, and better follow-through. The 15Five app for Slack makes it easy for employees and managers to take meaningful action without leaving their workflow. Teams can request or provide feedback directly in Slack, making it easier to ask for input while projects and conversations are still fresh. Employees can also send High Fives from Slack to celebrate wins and recognize teammates in real time.

The 15Five Slack experience also supports day-to-day accountability and visibility. Employees can fill out Check-ins in Slack and receive reminders about priorities and due dates. Organizations can configure Slack to share submitted Check-ins, priorities, answers to selected Check-in questions, and public High Fives into designated channels. Together, Kona and 15Five for Slack help organizations bring manager effectiveness and employee experience into the tools people already use every day. 15Five for Slack helps turn everyday moments into better conversations, stronger leadership, and measurable impact.