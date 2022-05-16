Postmark Bot

Política de retención de datos
Postmark collects and retains content and metadata for all emails for 45 days to give customers the ability to access their full message history during that time.
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
After 45 days, original email content and metadata are removed from our system. Bounces, spam complaints and unsubscribed recipients are stored indefinitely in a Streams Suppression list for reporting and list hygiene.
Política de almacenamiento de datos
Postmark's primary data and servers are hosted at ServerCentral's data center (located outside of Chicago), and Amazon Web Services (AWS).
Ubicaciones de los centros de datos
Estados Unidos
Información del alojamiento de datos
Postmark's primary data and servers are hosted at ServerCentral's data center (located outside of Chicago), and Amazon Web Services (AWS).
Empresa de alojamiento de datos
AWS, ServerCentral
App/servicio con subencargados
yes
Directrices para subencargados