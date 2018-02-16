Gobernanza de datos y privacidad

Política de retención de datos Data is stored while Lunch Buddies is installed on your workspace. You can request the removal of your data at any time by making a request to support@lunchbuddiesapp.com. We collect and retain the minimum data necessary for the app to function.

Política de archivo y eliminación de datos You can submit a request to have your data deleted at any time after removing Lunch Buddies from your workspace. Send your request to support@lunchbuddiesapp.com and your data will be deleted within 30 days.

Política de almacenamiento de datos Data is stored securely using AWS DynamoDB. All data is encrypted in transit with HTTPS over SSL and at rest. All data is stored in the US. The only data stored is the contact information of the user that installed the app, the slack channel ids for the channels where polls are generated by user action, and the user ids of the users that respond to polls. No other identifying user information is stored.

Ubicaciones de los centros de datos Estados Unidos

Información del alojamiento de datos Cloud hosted

Empresa de alojamiento de datos AWS