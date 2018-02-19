Avanan Cloud Security

Política de retención de datos
Avanan will retain customer data in accordance with to the Avanan Data Retention Policy. The stored information will be available in the customer portal to allow forensics and incident response.
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
Avanan will remove stored customer in accordance with the Avanan Data Retention Policy. The data will be removed automatically and will not be available in the customer portal to allow forensics and incident response.
Política de almacenamiento de datos
Avanan will store the customer data in accordance with the Avanan Platform guide that describes the Avanan platform architecture and its integration with customer and third-party security solutions including the communication protocols and security standards.
Ubicaciones de los centros de datos
Estados Unidos
Información del alojamiento de datos
Cloud hosted
Empresa de alojamiento de datos
Amazon Web Services, Inc.
App/servicio con subencargados
yes
Directrices para subencargados