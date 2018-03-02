App Store Optimization made simple and beautiful!
With TheTool: ASO Report
, receive daily updates of the metrics that matter to your ASO strategy.
:chart_with_upwards_trend: Keyword rankings
:top: Top Charts rankings
:star: User Ratings
:rocket: More ASO metrics coming soon!
TheTool helps app developers and marketers stay up to date. All the most important metrics for ASO delivered every day!
Slack + TheTool integration is available for all Startup, Growth and Ninja plan users.What is ASO?
App Store Optimization (ASO) is the process of optimizing an app in order to maximize its visibility in the app stores, improve the conversion rate to install, and increase the volume of downloads.What is TheTool?
TheTool is an all-in-one ASO and App Marketing platform that helps developers and marketers to track and optimize their ASO strategy in 91 countries or globally, carry out keyword research, benchmark app marketing KPIs with competitors, understand the impact of marketing actions on installs, conversion rate and revenue; and, ultimately, grow the downloads of their apps and games.
TheTool has been developed by SEO & ASO + & Digital Growth consultants with more than 10 years of experience. We know how to grow and we love App Store Optimization!
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Contact us: info@thetool.io