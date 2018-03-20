This app adds various TestingBot.com functionality to your Slack Workspace.TestingBot provides online testing for your website and apps. Test your website and apps on hundreds of browser and device combinations. Perform Automated and Manual testing of your website and apps via our cloud-based testing platform.You can register for a free trial of 7 days with 100 free testing minutes.TestingBot can send Slack notifications when a test fails/succeeded, together with test meta-data (screenshot, link, success state, test platform).Several slash commands are added to retrieve a list of your most recent tests and test-builds.Links to TestingBot tests can be unfurled to add additional meta-data.
TestingBot podrá ver:
TestingBot podrá hacer:
Revisa los detalles para comprender mejor las prácticas de seguridad de esta app. Para obtener más información sobre cómo evaluar las apps para tu espacio de trabajo, visita nuestro Centro de Ayuda.