Política de retención de datos
As ServiceNow we do provide a way/ability for all customers to define data retention policy
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
As ServiceNow we do provide a way/ability for all customers to define data removal policy
Política de almacenamiento de datos
As ServiceNow we do provide a way/ability for all customers to define data storage policy
App/servicio con subencargados
no
La aplicación/servicio utiliza grandes modelos lingüísticos (LLM)
yes
LLM utilizado(s)
Exposure to LLMs is an add-on feature which requires explicit opt-in within the Service Now Virtual Agent. If enabled, we may utilize the following models: Azure OpenAI, Claude Anthorpic, Google Gemini or Now LLM.
Ajustes de retención de LLM
Service Now Virtual Agent has not configured Azure OpenAI, Claude Anthorpic, Google Gemini or Now LLM services to retain any data, nor does Service Now Virtual Agent use customer data for LLM training purposes. We are utilizing the default configuration f
Política de tenencia de datos de LLM
Service Now Virtual Agent has not configured Azure OpenAI, Claude Anthorpic, Google Gemini or Now LLM services to retain any data, nor does Service Now Virtual Agent use customer data for LLM training purposes.
Política de residencia de datos de LLM
Service Now Virtual Agent has not configured Azure OpenAI, Claude Anthorpic, Google Gemini or Now LLM services to retain any data, nor does Service Now Virtual Agent use customer data for LLM training purposes.