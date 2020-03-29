RollButler

Gobernanza de datos y privacidad

Política de retención de datos We will retain customer data in accordance with the GDPR, especially as there will be stored no personal data retrieved by the Slack API connection.

Política de archivo y eliminación de datos We will remove customer data in accordance with the GDPR, especially as there is stored no personal data from the Slack API connection.

Política de almacenamiento de datos We will store customer data in accordance with the GDPR, especially as there is stored no personal data from the Slack API connection.

Ubicaciones de los centros de datos Alemania