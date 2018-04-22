Track how long it has been since an event. Track when the last pot of coffee was made, the last time a new customer was signed, the last office power outage, or the last time you won a foosball game. 5 active timers are always available from our free tier. We ask for a one-time payment of $5 to unlock unlimited timers and to help us keep Since running.
Since podrá hacer:
Revisa los detalles para comprender mejor las prácticas de seguridad de esta app. Para obtener más información sobre cómo evaluar las apps para tu espacio de trabajo, visita nuestro Centro de Ayuda.