Política de retención de datos
We will retain personal data for as long as you use the Application and for a reasonable time thereafter. We will retain automatically collected information for up to 24 months and thereafter may store it in aggregate.
https://vizito.eu/privacypolicy/
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
If you would like to have your personal information remove, please go to section ‘Your privacy rights’. You are able to configure a custom data retention policy in the application which allows you to anonimize data after a chosen period.
Política de almacenamiento de datos
Unless a longer storage period is required or justified (i) by the law or (ii) through compliance with another legal obligation, VIZITO shall only store your personal data for the period necessary to achieve and fulfil the purpose in question, as specified in the Privacy Declaration under ‘Use of personal data’.
Ubicaciones de los centros de datos
Alemania, Países Bajos
Información del alojamiento de datos
Cloud hosted
Empresa de alojamiento de datos
Leaseweb
App/servicio con subencargados
no
La aplicación/servicio utiliza grandes modelos lingüísticos (LLM)
no