Política de retención de datos
For the duration of the account + 12 months following cancellation, or deletion upon request.
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
Customer data is deleted from the live site on request (or via the app), and purged from remaining cache / logs / backups within 30 days.
Política de almacenamiento de datos
Customer data is stored encrypted via AES 256 encryption, and is governed by our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, GDPR Data Processing Agreement and internal application security Policies.
Ubicaciones de los centros de datos
Estados Unidos, Alemania
Información del alojamiento de datos
Cloud hosted, we are hosted on Amazon AWS. We offer two regional environments for customers to choose - US and EU.
Empresa de alojamiento de datos
AWS
App/servicio con subencargados
yes
Directrices para subencargados
La aplicación/servicio utiliza grandes modelos lingüísticos (LLM)
no