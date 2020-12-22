Política de retención de datos
We only retain collected information for as long as necessary to provide you with your requested service. What data we store, we’ll protect within commercially acceptable means to prevent loss and theft, as well as unauthorised access, disclosure, copying, use or modification.
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
If you are a resident of the European Economic Area (EEA), you have certain data protection rights. If you wish to be informed what Personal Information we hold about you and if you want it to be removed from our systems, please contact us.
Política de almacenamiento de datos
What data we store, we’ll protect within commercially acceptable means to prevent loss and theft, as well as unauthorised access, disclosure, copying, use or modification.
Ubicaciones de los centros de datos
Alemania
Información del alojamiento de datos
DigitalOcean Kubernetes for backend servers, temporary cache server in Frankfurt.
AWS RDS for the main database in Frankfurt.
Empresa de alojamiento de datos
AWS, DigitalOcean
App/servicio con subencargados
no