Metashield Clean-up (https://metashieldclean-up.elevenpaths.com) is a solution from ElevenPaths for analyzing and cleaning files metadata. Metashield Bot is a multiplatform bot that offers all the same functionalities as Metashield Clean-up. This tool facilitates user privacy and security protection in a friendly, intuitive and multiplatform way, just as Metashield guarantees. In addition, Metashield Bot provides a number of additional benefits, such as the intelligent analysis of office documents, which searches for malware by using our analysis technology 'DIARIO'. More info -> https://msbot.e-paths.com/
Metashield Bot podrá ver:
Metashield Bot podrá hacer:
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