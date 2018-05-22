Are.na is a visual organization tool that is designed to help you think and create. It’s an online platform where you can save any type of content (images, text, links, files, etc), organize it, and collaborate with others. This bot posts updates from Are.na channels and users to Slack and adds Slack messages and images to Are.na.Free 7 day trial, paid subscription.
Are.na podrá ver:
Are.na podrá hacer:
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