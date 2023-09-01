Política de retención de datos
Pendo’s retention policy is to retain customer data for up to 7 years, although customers may elect to configure a shorter retention period. We also delete all data for customers who terminate their Pendo subscriptions within approximately 90 days after the termination of their subscription. Note that for this Slack application, we will not be collecting any information from users of the application. We are simply making information stored in Pendo visible to Slack users. All users of this Slack application will need to have a contract in place with Pendo. Our standard terms of service and, where applicable, Data Processing Agreements cover our data retention commitments.
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
See our response to the data retention policy question.
Política de almacenamiento de datos
Please refer to our SOC2 Type II report for an overview of our information security policies and procedures. Regarding data storage, all data is encrypted using AES-256 when at rest.
Ubicaciones de los centros de datos
Estados Unidos
Información del alojamiento de datos
We use Google Cloud Platform (GCP) to store and process customer data. Our customers can choose to have their data hosted in GCP regions located in either the US or EU.
Empresa de alojamiento de datos
Google Cloud Platform
App/servicio con subencargados
yes
Directrices para subencargados
La aplicación/servicio utiliza grandes modelos lingüísticos (LLM)
no