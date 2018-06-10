Sports are usual water cooler talk in almost every office and with Slack and "Guess the winner" you can make that conversation more interesting even for remote workers.

Each day "Guess the winner" asks who is going to win (in the selected channel). At the end of the match, everybody will know who guessed correctly.

The goal is to spark natural conversations to promote team bonding. For November and December 2022 we are starting with soccer/football matches but will soon start adding other sports.

Privacy and security matter a lot to us. We only store team and user IDs (No names or emails collected) and delete all guesses after 120 days. Our privacy policy is very easy to understand.