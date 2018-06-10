Guess the winner

Política de retención de datos
We only store user ids (similar to UAUDTXXXX) and their guesses for different games (ex. BRA, ARG,GER, etc). This data is stored for 120 days.
We store one email address per account for accounts that have a paid plan
Apart from that email, no personally identifiable information is collected or stored
We are able to remove a person or a full team if asked by email (info@guessthewinner.app)
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
All guesses are deleted after 120 days.
We are able to remove a person or a full team if asked by email (info@guessthewinner.app)
Política de almacenamiento de datos
All data is stored in datacenters within the EU for 120 days and then deleted.
We are able to remove a person or a full team if asked by email (info@guessthewinner.app)
App/servicio con subencargados
no