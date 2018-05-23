Remarkbox offers a hosted comment system to help engage readers with your content. It works everywhere, even static sites.After integrating a Remarkbox Namespace to a Slack Team, when a reader leaves a comment on your web page, the @remarkbox bot will leave a message in the channel #remarks and Slack will automatically notify you!In order to use this Slack integration you are required to have a paid subscription to Remarkbox. This integration is not available for Remarkbox "development" plans.
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